Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 02.06.2023

02.06.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0730 and suggests a correction to 1.0743 with a breakout from the range upwards. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1.0702 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0822.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.2444 and, escaping it upwards, completed a structure of growth to 1.2540. Today it might decline to 1.2444 and rise to 1.2577.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 138.44. A structure of growth to 139.13 might follow today. Next, a decline to 138.32 can be expected. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 139.99 might start.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.9093 and, escaping it downwards, continues developing a corrective structure to 0.9040. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.9111 could start.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6550 and, escaping it upwards, is developing a structure of growth to 0.6614. After the quotes reach the level, a link of decline to 0.6550 might form, followed by a link of growth to 0.6644.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has broken 73.83 upwards and continues developing a wave of growth to 75.66. After the price reaches this level, a decline to 73.83 and a rise to 76.16 could follow. This is the first target.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1970.60 and continues growing to 1980.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1970.60 could be expected, followed by a rise to 1991.91 and a decline to 1962.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4217.8. Today the range could extend upwards to 4267.5. Next, a decline to 4170.0 might follow. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the downtrend to 4049.0 might open. This is the first target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano