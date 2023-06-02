EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 1.0730 and suggests a correction to 1.0743 with a breakout from the range upwards. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1.0702 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0822.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.2444 and, escaping it upwards, completed a structure of growth to 1.2540. Today it might decline to 1.2444 and rise to 1.2577.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 138.44. A structure of growth to 139.13 might follow today. Next, a decline to 138.32 can be expected. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 139.99 might start.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.9093 and, escaping it downwards, continues developing a corrective structure to 0.9040. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.9111 could start.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has formed a consolidation range around 0.6550 and, escaping it upwards, is developing a structure of growth to 0.6614. After the quotes reach the level, a link of decline to 0.6550 might form, followed by a link of growth to 0.6644.
BRENT
Brent has broken 73.83 upwards and continues developing a wave of growth to 75.66. After the price reaches this level, a decline to 73.83 and a rise to 76.16 could follow. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1970.60 and continues growing to 1980.00. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1970.60 could be expected, followed by a rise to 1991.91 and a decline to 1962.00.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4217.8. Today the range could extend upwards to 4267.5. Next, a decline to 4170.0 might follow. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a decline by the downtrend to 4049.0 might open. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.