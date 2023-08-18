EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD performed a wave of decline to 1.0855 and a correction to 1.0893. Today the market has started developing a new structure of decline to 1.0833. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 1.0944 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0750. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues forming a wide consolidation range around 1.2700. At a certain point, the market extended the range to 1.2786. A decline to 1.2700 looks possible today. And a breakout of this range downward could open the potential for a decline to 1.2611, from where the trend might continue to 1.2533.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a correction to 145.15. After it is over, a new wave of growth to 146.76 is expected to start, from where the trend might continue to 147.05.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8795 without any strong trend. A link of decline to 0.8755 is not excluded today, followed by a rise to 0.8844. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.8800 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8888.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a wave of correction to 0.6444 (with a test from below). Today the wave might continue to 0.6363. And a downward breakout of this level could open the potential of a decline to 0.6299, from where the trend might continue to 0.6275.





BRENT

Crude oil quotes might develop another structure of decline to 82.40. After this decreasing wave is over, a new wave of growth to 85.05 could start, from where the trend might continue to 87.77.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1884.75. A link of correction to 1895.00 is not excluded today. After the correction is over, the wave of decline could continue to 1868.50, from where the trend might extend to 1715.00. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a wave of decline to 4333.3. After the price reaches this level, a correction to 4417.5 could start (with a test from below), followed by a decline to 4300.0. This is a local target.



