Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 08.11.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the decline will be 0.9945. However, the price may grow to 1.0090, break through this level, and continue the uptrend without a correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, at a pullback, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 148.50. However, the price may still pull back to 145.80 and continue the uptrend upon correcting to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8795. Upon testing and breaking through it, the pair has the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8660 before growing to the resistance.



