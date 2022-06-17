Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.06.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

17.06.2022

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Going by the pattern, the pair might find itself in a descending impulse. The goal of the decline will be 1.0445. However, the price might still pull back to 1.0560 before resuming the downtrend.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami. Going by the reversal candlestick pattern might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is 136.20. However, the price might still pull back to 132.95 before resuming the uptrend.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer. Currenctpy, going by the signal might result in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level at 0.8645. Upon testing it and breaking it away, the price has the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8530 before growing.

EURGBP
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.