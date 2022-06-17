Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.06.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Going by the pattern, the pair might find itself in a descending impulse. The goal of the decline will be 1.0445. However, the price might still pull back to 1.0560 before resuming the downtrend.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami. Going by the reversal candlestick pattern might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is 136.20. However, the price might still pull back to 132.95 before resuming the uptrend.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer. Currenctpy, going by the signal might result in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level at 0.8645. Upon testing it and breaking it away, the price has the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 0.8530 before growing.



