Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 14.06.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

14.06.2021

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is forming another correctional wave to the downside after a divergence on MACD. Possibly, after completing a short-term growth, the pair may form another descending impulse. At the moment, the asset is re-testing 23.6% fibo and trying to break it. The next downside targets will be 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 1825.38, 1797.23, and 1769.12 respectively. At the same time, a breakout of the resistance at 1916.52 may lead to a further rising movement towards the mid-term target, which is 61.8% fibo at 1922.50.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a steady descending impulse that is testing 23.6% fibo. Possibly, the price may form a short-term pullback here, which may be later followed by a further downtrend to reach 38.2% fibo at 1825.38.

GOLD_H1
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after updating its previous low and rebounding from it, USDCHF may start a new correction towards 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, and 61.8% fibo at 0.9055, 0.9135, 0.9200, and 0.9264 respectively. The support is the low at 0.8926.

USDCHF_H4
The H1 chart shows the first rising wave towards 23.6% fibo.

USDCHF_H1
