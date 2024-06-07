JPY takes a pause. Overview for 07.06.2024

The Japanese yen is stable against the US dollar on Friday. The current USDJPY exchange rate is 155.57.

Investors refrain from making significant decisions ahead of next week's BoJ meeting. The regulator is expected to maintain interest rates unchanged. The market is closely monitoring monthly bond purchases. A potential reduction in figures could signal a gradual tightening of monetary policy.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda confirmed this week that the central bank will gradually reduce its extensive balance sheet. The timing of such an undertaking remains uncertain.

In March 2024, the Bank of Japan phased out its negative interest rate policy, which had been in place for eight years. At the same time, it scrapped its yield curve control program as Japan set its sights on normalising monetary policy.