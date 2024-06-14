JPY is under pressure. Overview for 14.06.2024

The Japanese yen is declining against the US dollar on Friday. The current USDJPY exchange rate stands at 157.85.

The Bank of Japan concluded its meeting, opting to maintain its current monetary policy structure, keeping the interest rate at zero. In its comments, the BoJ stated that it would maintain the parameters for purchasing Japanese government bonds at the levels agreed in March.

This disappointed investors who were expecting signals towards a reduction in bond purchases. Previously, the Governor of the Bank of Japan did not rule out a gradual reduction of its enormous balance sheet in the form of government bonds but did not specify any timelines.

In March 2024, the Bank of Japan tightened monetary policy for the first time in seven years, moving the interest rate from negative territory to zero.