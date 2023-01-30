Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.01.2023 (AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7005 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7315. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6930, which will mean further falling to 0.6840.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2350 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2245, which will mean further falling to 1.2135.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is squeezed inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6470 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6665. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6405, which will mean further falling to 0.6310. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 0.6550.



