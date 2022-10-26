Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.10.2022 (EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is getting ready to break through the resistance level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.9920, followed by growth to 1.0125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9705, which will entail further falling to 0.9610.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair has left the borders of the bullish channel. It is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9985, followed by falling to 0.9745. Another signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0065, which will mean further growth to 1.0155.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3695, followed by falling to 1.3305. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3855, which will entail further growth to 1.3965.



