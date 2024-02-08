Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 08.02.2024 (GBPUSD, XAGUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2565 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.2730, which will mean further growth to 1.2820. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price finding a foothold under the 1.2605 level.
XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”
Silver is declining within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 22.45 is expected, followed by a decline to 21.65. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 23.05, which will mean further growth to 24.05.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has found a foothold above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8660 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8845. An additional signal confirming the rise might be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 0.8575, which will mean a further decline to 0.8685.
