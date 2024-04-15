Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.04.2024 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2525 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2295. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2670, which will mean further growth to 1.2755.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rising within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3885. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3535, which will mean a further decline to 1.3445.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has rebounded from the lower boundary of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6595 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6405. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6575, which will mean further growth to 0.6665.



