Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 01.12.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

01.12.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the ascending trendline downwards. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway, and falling to 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes of the instrument and the RSI are in the overbought area. A bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 8/8 (1750.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1781.25). This may bring the quotes up to +2/8 (1812.50).

XAUUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means further fallin of the quotes will be signaled by a bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) on H4.

XAUUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano