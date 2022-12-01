Murrey Math Lines 01.12.2022 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the ascending trendline downwards. Currently, we should expect a test of 1/8 (0.9399), a breakaway, and falling to 0/8 (0.9277). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 2/8 (0.9521). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (0.9643).





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes of the instrument and the RSI are in the overbought area. A bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 8/8 (1750.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1781.25). This may bring the quotes up to +2/8 (1812.50).





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means further fallin of the quotes will be signaled by a bounce off +1/8 (1781.25) on H4.



