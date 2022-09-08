Murrey Math Lines 08.09.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A downward breakaway of 8/8 is expected, followed by further falling to the support level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of +1/8 upwards. In this case the pair might start growing again and even reach the resistance level of +2/8.





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of falling to 7/8 on H4.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A test of 6/8 should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 7/8 upwards, in which case gold can grow to the resistance level of 8/8.





On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal confirming the decline.



