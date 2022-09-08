Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 08.09.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

08.09.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A downward breakaway of 8/8 is expected, followed by further falling to the support level of 7/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of +1/8 upwards. In this case the pair might start growing again and even reach the resistance level of +2/8.

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of falling to 7/8 on H4.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. A test of 6/8 should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 7/8 upwards, in which case gold can grow to the resistance level of 8/8.

XAUUSD_H4
On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will become an additional signal confirming the decline.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

