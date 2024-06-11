Murrey Math Lines 11.06.2024 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 5/8 (0.6652) level and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713). A breakout below the 4/8 (0.6591) level could cancel this scenario, potentially leading to a trend reversal and a decline to the 3/8 (0.6530) support level.





On M15, a breakout above the upper line of the VoltyChannel would provide an additional signal supporting the price increase.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 5/8 (0.6164) level, breach it, and rise to the resistance at 6/8 (0.6225). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 4/8 (0.6103) level, potentially leading to a trend reversal and a fall to the 3/8 (0.6042) support level.





On M15, another breakout above the VoltyChannel upper line will increase the probability of a price rise.



