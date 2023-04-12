Technical Analysis & Forecast 12.04.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is consolidating around 1.0915. Today the range could extend to 1.0935. Then a decline to 1.0882 and growth back to 1.0915 could follow. If the price breaks the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.0794 could begin.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is consolidating around 1.2430. Today the range could extend upwards to 1.2460. Then a decline to 1.2380 and growth to 1.2430 could follow. If the price breaks the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 1.2290 could begin.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has reached the target of the wave of growth at 134.03. Today the quotes could drop to 133.16. Then an increase to 133.60 is expected. If the price breaks the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 132.30 could begin.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9030. The range could extend downwards to 0.9010. Then growth to 0.9060 and a new decline to 0.9030 could follow. If the price breaks the range upwards, a new wave of growth to 0.9111 could begin.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair goes on developing a consolidation range around 0.6650. Today the range could extend to 0.6680. Then a decline to 0.6620 and growth back to 0.6650 could follow. If the price breaks the range downwards, a new wave of decline to 0.6580 could begin.





BRENT

Brent has completed a link of growth to 85.33, and today the market is consolidating around this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, a pathway for a wave of growth to 87.07 could open. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 83.40 is not excluded, followed by growth to 90.85.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 2001.30. At the moment, the market is consolidating around this level and has extended it to 2020.60. Then a decline to 2001.30 is expected. If the price breaks this level downwards, a pathway to 1976.80 could open. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 2001.30 could follow.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4118.2. Today it could extend to 4160.0. Then a decline to 4118.2 and growth to 4173.3 could follow. After the quotes reach this level, a wave of decline to 4000.0 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 3900.0.



