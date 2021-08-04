Japanese Candlestick Analysis 04.08.2021 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

On H4 near the resistance level, the quotations have formed several reversal candlestick patterns, including a Harami. Going by the patterns, the price might start declining with the aim at 1.1850, then bounce off the support level, and start growing again. However, the quotations may still keep growing to 1.1945 without pulling back to the support level.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

On H4 near another support level, the quotations have formed several reversal patterns, including a Hammer. Going by the signals, the quotations might find themselves at the resistance level. The aim of the movement is 109.60. However, the price might fall to 108.60 without following the signals.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

On H4, the pair has formed several reversal patterns at the resistance level, including a Harami. Going by its signal, the price is likely to continue the descending impulse, aiming at 0.8495. Then it might break through the support level and go on with downtrend again. However, the price might pull back to 0.8555 before declining.



