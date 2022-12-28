Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.12.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair can go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 1830.50. After the test of the resistance level, the pair can break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 1800.00 before further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6365. After a breakaway of the resistance, the quotes may get a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6235 before further growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth is still the resistance level of 1.2190. However, the price may pull back to 1.1960 before continuing the uptrend.



