NZD is declining. Overview for 13.05.2024

The New Zealand dollar, paired with the US dollar, is retreating. The current NZDUSD exchange rate stands at 0.6008.

The position of the US dollar has stabilised, once again exerting pressure on the NZD. The market focus is shifting to the US inflation statistics, which are scheduled for release this week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will hold its meeting next week, with the interest rate expected to remain at 5.5% per annum. The RBNZ intends to maintain its restrictive monetary policy until there are more concrete indications that inflation is approaching the designated 2% target.

Overall, the RBNZ's position aligns with the global agenda: monitoring prices, recording economic slowdown facts, and keeping its finger on the pulse to intervene at the right moment.