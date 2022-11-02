Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.11.2022 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1485 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1935. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1305, which will mean further falling to 1.1205. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.1595.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair has secured under the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3620 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3295. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3745, which will mean further growth to 1.3835. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3495.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6405 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6615. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6325, which will mean further falling to 0.6245. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.6470.



