Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.02.2023 (NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6380 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6155. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6515, which will mean further growth to 0.6610.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3400 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3440, which will mean further growth to 1.3535. On the other hand, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3320.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9235 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9435. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9110, which will mean further falling to 0.9015.



