Murrey Math Lines 16.12.2022 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the descending trendline. In this situation, further falling to the support level of 1/8 (78.12) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by an upwards breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms a downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes have dropped under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the support level downwards. As a result, further falling of the quotes to 0/8 (3750.0) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). This might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 3/8 (4218.8).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further price falling.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.