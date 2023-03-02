EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.0611, and with an escape upwards it corrected to 1.0690. Today a new structure of decline to 1.0584 should develop. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.0475 should open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.1947. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2018 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1896. Then a link of growth to 1.2000 should follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair continues growing to 137.07. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 136.36 is not excluded. Then growth to 137.55 and a decline to 135.55 should follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair extends a link of growth to 0.9512. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9333 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9580.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6697, followed by growth to 0.6740. Practically, a consolidation range has formed around these levels. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.6808 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.6645 should open.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a link of growth to 84.90. After this level is reached, a decline to 83.10 is not excluded, followed by growth to 85.44. The goal is local.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a link of correction to 1844.00. Today a structure of decline to 1805.00 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1825.75 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1788.10.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3940.0. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards to 3894.0 is expected. Then a link of growth to 3942.0 and a decline to 3824.0 are not excluded.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.