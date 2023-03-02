EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair formed a consolidation range around 1.0611, and with an escape upwards it corrected to 1.0690. Today a new structure of decline to 1.0584 should develop. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 1.0475 should open.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 1.1947. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 1.2018 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.1896. Then a link of growth to 1.2000 should follow.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues growing to 137.07. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 136.36 is not excluded. Then growth to 137.55 and a decline to 135.55 should follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair extends a link of growth to 0.9512. The goal is local. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9333 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9580.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.6697, followed by growth to 0.6740. Practically, a consolidation range has formed around these levels. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 0.6808 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 0.6645 should open.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a link of growth to 84.90. After this level is reached, a decline to 83.10 is not excluded, followed by growth to 85.44. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a link of correction to 1844.00. Today a structure of decline to 1805.00 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1825.75 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1788.10.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of decline to 3940.0. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. An escape downwards to 3894.0 is expected. Then a link of growth to 3942.0 and a decline to 3824.0 are not excluded.



