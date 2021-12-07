Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 07.12.2021

07.12.2021

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.1286. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 1.1263. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1234 or even reach 1.1150.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3293. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 1.3175 and then start a new growth with the target at 1.3255.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the correction at 74.14. Today, the pair may resume trading downwards to reach 73.13. After that, the instrument may correct to test 74.14 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 72.47.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is growing towards 113.72 and may later correct to reach 113.13. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 114.30 or even reach the target at 114.90.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has finished the ascending structure at 0.9266; right now, it is correcting towards 0.9220. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 0.9280 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9343.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues growing towards 0.7083. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7037.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent is growing towards 76.70. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 73.10 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 80.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1775.45. Possibly, the metal may extend it down to 1772.33 and then start a new growth towards 1793.95. Later, the market may resume falling to reach 1793.95 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1804.50.

GOLD
S&P 500

The S&P index is growing towards 4616.6. After that, the instrument may start another correction to reach 4570.6 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 4649.9.

S&P 500
Attention!

