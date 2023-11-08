EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has completed an impulse of decline to 1.0664, correcting to 1.0704 today. Extension of the correction to 1.0711 is not excluded. Next, the wave of decline might continue to 1.0640. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 1.0566 might open. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed declining momentum to 1.2262, correcting to 1.2306 today. A new link of decline to 1.2340 is not excluded. Next, a new wave of decline to 1.2222 could form. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 1.2111 might open. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 150.88. After the quotes reach this level, they could correct to 150.30. Next, a new wave of growth to 151.42 might start developing. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a wave of growth to 0.9024. After the price reaches this level, a decline to 0.8989 might follow. Practically, a new consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the wave might continue to 0.9133. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 0.8920 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 0.9133 might form.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a declining movement to 0.6470. Today the market has formed a correction to 0.6448, which could extend to 0.6460. Next, a new wave of decline to 0.6353 might follow. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a wave of decline to 81.22, which is a local target. A consolidation range is forming above this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, a wave of growth to 84.35 could begin, from where the growth might continue to 87.11.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1956.56. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a declining wave to 1920.00 could open. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4387.0. A consolidation range is forming under this level today. With an escape downwards, the wave of decline could continue to 4300.0. This is the first target.



