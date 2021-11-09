EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has broken through 1.1566 upwards and suggests further correction to 1.1626. When this level is reached, a wave of decline might start, heading fro 1.1480.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair broke through 1.3508 upwards and suggests further correction to 1.3629. After this level is reached, we expect a decline by the trend to 1.3333.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair continues developing the consolidation range above 71.00. It might extend downwards to 70.65. Then a new wave of growth might start developing, aiming at 72.70.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 112.80. Today the market is again pushed downwards. We expect the level of 112.54 to be reached. Next thing, a link of correction to 113.22 is to follow (a test from below). Then the wave of decline is to continue to 112.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair keeps forming a consolidation range around 0.9120. Today the market is trying to break through this level downwards. A decline to 0.9100 is not excluded. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 0.9120 might follow (a test from below), then – a decline to 0.9080.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.7407. It might extend to 0.7454. Then a wave of growth might start to 0.7390. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, further falling to 0.7317 should happen.





BRENT

Oil keeps trading in a narrow consolidation range above 83.50. We expect a decline to 82.00. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, the correction might continue to 79.00. Te goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range above 1821.00. The wave might extend to 1833.90. Then a wave of decline can start to 1785.00.





S&P 500

The stock index is forming a consolidation range around 4700.0. With an escape downwards, the level of 4680.0 is likely to be reached. And when this level is also broken away, the correction is likely to continue to 4644.8. The goal is local.



