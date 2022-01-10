EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1363, EURUSD is falling towards 1.1310. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1333.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending wave at 1.3596, GBPUSD has almost formed a Double Top pattern there. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.3542 and then continue trading downwards to reach 1.3484. After that, the instrument may grow towards 1.3542 and then start another decline with the target at 1.3375.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB continues falling towards 74.89. Later, the market may grow to reach 76.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 74.11.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the descending wave at 115.52 along with the correction towards 115.76, USDJPY is expected to continue trading upwards and reach 115.94. Later, the market may resume falling with the short-term target at 115.10.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having finished the ascending wave at 0.9230, USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9157. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9260.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still falling with the short-term target at 0.7106. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 0.7187 and then resume trading downwards to reach 0.7081.





BRENT

Brent continues growing towards 84.24 and may later start a new correction to reach 80.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 90.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the descending wave at 1782.70. Possibly, today the metal may correct towards 1806.06 and then resume falling to reach 1780.20. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1812.60.





S&P 500

After finishing the correction at 4662.2, the S&P index is expected to form a new consolidation range near the lows. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start another decline towards 4500.0; if to the upside – resume growing with the target at 4845.0.



