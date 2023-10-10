EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has made a corrective movement to 1.0519. Today the market continues developing the rising movement to 1.0595. Next, a consolidation range could form around this level. With an escape upwards, the potential for a rising wave to 1.0670 might open. Next, a corrective link to 1.0595 is not excluded (with a test from above). After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 1.0707 might begin. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has made a declining movement to 1.2163. Today the market has performed a wave of growth to 1.2242. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level, which the quotes could escape upwards, reaching 1.2375. This is a local target. Next, a correction to 1.2242 (with a test from above) and growth to the 1.2444 level might follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed a wave of growth to 149.52 and a correction to 148.16. Today the market has started a rising wave to 149.40. With a breakout of this level, the potential for a wave to 150.55 could open. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has formed a consolidation range around 0.9083. Today the market is escaping it downwards. Practically, the potential for a decline to 0.8991 might open. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, the price might correct to 0.9083 (with a test from below), after which a decline to 0.8928 could follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has formed a rising link to 0.6430. A corrective link to 0.6386 could form today, followed by a rise to 0.6460. This is a local target. Extension of the growing wave to 0.6488 is not excluded.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 86.00. An escape upwards to 89.00 is expected. This is the first target. Next, a correction to 86.00 could follow (with a test from above). After that, a new wave of growth to 94.00 might start, from where the trend could continue to 97.07.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1865.18. Today the market is forming a corrective structure to 1844.20 (with a test from above). After the price reaches this level, the quotes could rise to 1877.70 and drop to 1844.10.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4276.0. Today the market has escaped the range upwards, forming a wave of growth to 4344.3. This is a local target. A correction to 4276.0 might begin (with a test from above). And next, the quotes could rise to 4351.5.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.