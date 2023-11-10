EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
EURUSD has broken the 1.0677 level down. At the moment, the market might test this level from below. Next, a decline to 1.0632 could follow from where the trend could extend to 1.0540. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has broken the 1.2233 level down. At the moment, the market might technically return to this level. Next, a decline to 1.2160 could follow from where the trend could extend to 1.2097. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has broken the 151.00 level upwards and extends the wave of growth to 151.60. Next, a correction to 150.90 could follow. After that, a wave of growth to 152.20 might begin. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has broken the 0.9022 level upwards, possibly rising to 0.9055 today. Next, a link of correction to 0.9022 is not excluded. After that, a new wave of growth to 0.9133 could begin. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has broken the 0.6380 level downwards. A technical test of this level from below is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6311, which is a local target, while the main target of this wave is 0.6240. This is the first target.
BRENT
Brent has performed a rise momentum to 81.25, correcting to 79.66 today. Currently, a movement within a new rising wave to 82.40 is forming, so that the trend could continue to 85.70. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a declining wave to 1944.40. At the moment, a consolidation range might develop around this level. A link of growth to 1974.44 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1941.00 could follow, from where the trend might extend to 1911.00. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has broken the 4358.5 level downwards, completing a wave of decline to 4344.4. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A test of the 4358.5 level from below is not excluded today. Next, a wave of decline could continue to 4318.0. This is the first target. Next, the price might correct to 4349.0 and drop to 4298.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.