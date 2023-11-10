EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has broken the 1.0677 level down. At the moment, the market might test this level from below. Next, a decline to 1.0632 could follow from where the trend could extend to 1.0540. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has broken the 1.2233 level down. At the moment, the market might technically return to this level. Next, a decline to 1.2160 could follow from where the trend could extend to 1.2097. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has broken the 151.00 level upwards and extends the wave of growth to 151.60. Next, a correction to 150.90 could follow. After that, a wave of growth to 152.20 might begin. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has broken the 0.9022 level upwards, possibly rising to 0.9055 today. Next, a link of correction to 0.9022 is not excluded. After that, a new wave of growth to 0.9133 could begin. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has broken the 0.6380 level downwards. A technical test of this level from below is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6311, which is a local target, while the main target of this wave is 0.6240. This is the first target.





BRENT

Brent has performed a rise momentum to 81.25, correcting to 79.66 today. Currently, a movement within a new rising wave to 82.40 is forming, so that the trend could continue to 85.70. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a declining wave to 1944.40. At the moment, a consolidation range might develop around this level. A link of growth to 1974.44 is not excluded (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1941.00 could follow, from where the trend might extend to 1911.00. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has broken the 4358.5 level downwards, completing a wave of decline to 4344.4. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A test of the 4358.5 level from below is not excluded today. Next, a wave of decline could continue to 4318.0. This is the first target. Next, the price might correct to 4349.0 and drop to 4298.0.



