EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the daily chart, EURUSD is starting a new correction towards 1.1717. Possibly, today the pair may form another structure of the ascending wave towards 1.1630 and then start a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue the correctional wave and then resume falling with the target at 1.1530. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to reach 1.1900.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the daily chart, after breaking 1.3600 to the downside, GBPUSD is forming another descending wave with the short-term target at 1.3246. After that, the instrument may start another correction to test 1.3575 from below and then form a new descending structure to reach 1.3161.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

As we can see in the daily chart, USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.00. This month, the asset may fall with the short-term target at 71.40 and then start a new correction to return to 73.00. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 70.60.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

In the daily chart, after leaving the consolidation range and breaking 110.52 to the upside, USDJPY has completed the ascending wave at 112.06; right now, it is correcting to test 110.52 from above. The main scenario implies that later the price may start a new growth and finish this ascending wave at 112.30.





BRENT

As we can see in the daily chart, Brent is still trading upwards to reach 90.00. In the nearest future, the asset is expected to grow to reach the target of the third ascending wave at 83.66. After that, the instrument may correct towards 77.90 and then resume moving within the uptrend with the target at 90.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the daily chart, after finishing the correctional wave at 1722.90, Gold is growing with the first target at 1777.60. After that, the instrument may fall towards 1748.00 and then resume growing with the target at 1833.90.





S&P 500

In the daily chart, the asset is forming another descending structure with the short-term target at 4195.0. Later, the S&P index may start a new correction to test 4333.3 from below and then resume trading downwards with the first target at 4111.1.



