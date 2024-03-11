EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has extended a consolidation range upwards to 1.0980. A decline wave structure is forming towards 1.0918. Next, a growth link to 1.0949 is not excluded, after which a new decline wave to 1.0888 could begin. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has performed a growth wave to 1.2892, and today it might drop to 1.2797. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 1.2851 is not excluded, after which a new growth wave to 1.2744 could start. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair has performed a decline wave to 146.49. A consolidation range might form above this level today. With an escape from this range upwards, a new growth wave to 148.60 could start. This is the first target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair has completed a decline wave to 0.8730. A growth wave structure to 0.8808 is forming today. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.8770 might follow. Once this correction is over, a new growth wave to 0.8888 might start. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair has completed a growth wave to 0.6666. A decline wave structure to 0.6580 is forming today. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.6623 might follow, after which a new growth wave towards 0.6540 could begin.
BRENT
Brent has completed a correction link to 81.18. A consolidation range is expected to form above this level. Escaping the range upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 83.33 might open. With a breakout of this level upwards, the trend could extend to 85.85. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a growth wave to 2195.00. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Breaking this range upwards, the quotes could continue the wave to 2220.00. With an escape from the range downwards, the potential for a correction to 2103.60 might open. Once the correction is over, the trend could extend to 2220.00. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a growth structure to 5192.8. A decline wave to 5118.1 is expected today. Once this level is reached, the quotes might correct to 5155.0. Next, a new decline wave to 5077.5 could start. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.