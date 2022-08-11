Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 11.08.2022

11.08.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidating range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 1.0366, EURUSD is correcting downwards. Possibly, the pair may test 1.0270 from above and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.0404.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having broken the consolidation range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 1.2255, GBPUSD is correcting down to 1.2158. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave with the target at 1.2311.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching the short-term target at 132.32, USDJPY is correcting up to 133.34. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 131.50.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 0.9528 and reaching the short-term target at 0.9404, USDCHF is expected to correct up to 0.9520. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to reach 0.9388.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking the consolidation range to the upside and reaching the short-term target at 0.7103, AUDUSD is correcting down to 0.7022. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 0.7127.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has finished the descending structure at 94.90 along with the ascending wave to test 98.80 from below. Today, the asset may resume falling towards 93.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 99.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1774.66 and expanding it up to 1807.70, Gold has almost reached the short-term upside target. Possibly, today the metal may correct to return to 1774.66, or even extend this structure to test 1750.00 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1822.40.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After forming a new consolidation range around 4140.0 and expanding it up to 4222.2, The S&P index has almost completed the ascending wave. Possibly, the asset may form another consolidation range at the highs. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 3919.0.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo