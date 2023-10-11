EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has made a rising movement to 1.0619. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the potential for a wave of growth to 1.0672 could open, followed by a link of correction to 1.0595 (with a test from above). After it is over, a rising wave to 1.0707 might start. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has completed a rising movement to 1.2302. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. Next, the price might escape the range upwards, aiming at 1.2375. This is a local target. Next, a correction to 1.2242 (with a test from above) and growth to 1.2444 could follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY completed a wave of growth to 149.08 and corrected it to 148.41. Today the market is developing a rising wave to 149.35. If this level also breaks, the potential for increasing to 150.55 might open. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has made a rising movement to 0.9083 (with a test from below). Today the market has made another declining structure to 0.9036. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming above this level. The quotes are expected to break the range downwards and extend the wave to 0.8993. This is a local target. After the quotes reach it, a link of growth to 0.9083 might follow (with a test from below), accompanied by a decline to 0.8928.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed a link of growth to 0.6444. A corrective link of a decline to 0.6386 might form today, followed by a rise to 0.6460. This is a local target. The wave of growth might extend to 0.6488.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range above 86.00 without any strong trend. An escape from the range upwards to 89.00 is expected. This is the first target. Next, a correction to 86.00 (with a test from above) is not excluded. After which a new wave of growth to 94.00 could begin, from where the trend might continue to 97.07.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a rising wave to 1865.30. Today the market has corrected to 1852.70. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a link of correction to 1840.00 is not excluded. After the price reaches this level, the quotes might rise to 1867.50, followed by a decline to 1840.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4296.0. Today the market escaped the range upwards, forming a rising wave to 4382.5. This is a local target. A corrective wave to 4296.0 is expected (with a test from above). Next, a rise to 4390.5 is expected, followed by a decline to 4110.0. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.