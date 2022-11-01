EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.0080 and a minimal correction to 0.9890. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape downwards and extension of the range to 0.9800 are not excluded. Next, we expect a structure of growth to develop to 1.0155. The goal is estimated and local. After it is reached, a wave of correction to 0.9890 might begin.





GBPUSD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.1315. At the moment, the market escaped the range upwards, reaching 1.1636. A technical test of 1.1315 from above is expected, followed by growth to 1.1680. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1.1020 is likely to begin.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

The pair has completed a wave of growth to 151.80 and the first impulse of decline to 146.13. Today the market has corrected to 148.99. Next, we expext a decline to 146.13. With a breakaway downwards, we will expect the wave of growth to continue to 143.08. The goal is estimated, local. Then growth to 146.00 should follow (a test from below). Next thing — a decline to 140.40. The goal is first.





BRENT

Crude oil completed a wave of decline to 88.88. Practically, the correction is over. At the moment, the market is forming one more wave of growth to 101.70. The goal is first. Then correction to 92.70 might develop, after which we should expect growth to 105.77.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold performer a wave of decline to 1618.40 and a link of growth to 1674.00. With a bounce off 1674.00 downwards, the wave of growth is continuing to 1618.00. We expect a breakaway of this level downwards and trend continuation to 1565.05. After this level is reached, we expect the wave of growth to 1777.70 to begin.





S&P 500

The stock index completed a wave of growth to 3866.6. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around it. The range might extend to 3950.0. Then the wave of decline might continue to 3679.3. In case it is broken away, the trend might continue down to 3400.0.



