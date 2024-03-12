EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a decline wave towards 1.0914. A correction link to 1.0941 is expected today. Practically, the market has set the frames for a consolidation range. With a downward escape from the range, the decline wave could extend to 1.0888. And with a breakout of this level as well, the trend might continue to 1.0831. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline wave towards 1.2795. A correction to 1.2842 might follow today, thus setting the frames for a consolidation range. Breaking this range downwards, the decline wave might extend to the 1.2747 level. This is a local target.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has formed a consolidation range above 146.50. Today the market has broken the upper boundary of this range. A growth wave is expected to develop towards 148.00. Once this mark is reached, a correction link to 147.27 (testing from above) is not excluded, followed by a rise to 148.70. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has completed a growth wave towards 0.8794. A correction structure to 0.8760 is forming today. Once this level is reached, the quotes could rise to 0.8808, from where the trend might extend to 0.8834. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 0.6595. A correction structure is forming to 0.6631 today. Once this level is reached, a decline wave towards 0.6580 could form, from where the trend could extend to 0.6531. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth impulse to 82.41, and a correction link to 81.70 is not excluded today. Once this correction is over, the growth wave could continue to 83.83. This is the first target of the uptrend.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range under 2195.00. Breaking the range downwards, a correction to 2103.60 might also develop. Once it is over, a growth wave to 2220.00 might begin. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a decline wave towards 5098.0. A growth link to 5155.0 is expected today. Practically, the market has set the frames for a consolidation range. With an upward escape from the range, a growth link to 5215.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4980.0. This is the first target. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a decline wave to 5020.0 might open, from where the trend could extend to 4980.0.



