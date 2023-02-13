Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.02.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 1.0645. Today the market might develop a structure of growth to 1.0695. Next, a decline to 1.0639 and growth to 1.0740 should follow. Then the price might drop to 1.0605, from where the range should extend to 1.0600. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.2048. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A link of decline to 1.1970 is expected, from where the wave might continue to 1.1958. Then growth to 1.2040 and a decline to 1.1896 should follow. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing a link of growth to 132.67. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 131.60 should follow, and then - growth to 133.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is forming a link of growth to 0.9278. Then a decline to 0.9240 and growth to 0.9317 should follow, from where the wave might continue to 0.9355.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues declining to 0.6868. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.6915 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6820.





BRENT

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 85.22. A structure of growth to 87.62 is expected. Then a decline to 83.33 and growth to 92.10 should follow. The goal is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming a consolidation range around 1858.65. A link of decline to 1844.55 is expected. Then a link of growth to 1858.55 should follow. Then we expect a decline to 1830.25.





S&P 500

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 4080.0. With an escape downwards, a link of decline to 3992.5 should follow. Then we expect growth to 4050.0 and a decline to 3923.5, from where the wave might extend to 3900.0. The goal is local.



