EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has performed a declining wave to 1.0704. At a certain moment, the market formed a consolidation range under this level. Escaping the range upwards, the pair completed a link of growth to 1.0764. A consolidation range might form under this level today. Exiting this one upwards, the pair could extend the range to 1.0775. Next, a decline to 1.0680 is expected, and after that a wave of growth to 1.0900 might start.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a wave of decline to 1.2458. At a certain moment, the market completed a link of growth to 1.2493 (with a test from below). A decline to 1.2441 is expected today. This is a local target. After the price hits it, a new wave of growth to 1.2580 is expected to start.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a wave of growth to 147.46. After the price reaches the level, it could drop to 145.30. Upon hitting this target, the quotes might start a new wave of growth to 148.70.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues consolidating around the 0.8917 level without any strong trend. Today the range is expected to extend to 0.8888 (with a test from above). After the price reaches this level, it might rise to 0.8990. Next, a wave of decline to 0.8800 could start.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6390. A breakout of this level could open the potential for a wave of decline to 0.6333. This is a local target. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to 0.6477 might start.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 92.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 90.00 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 93.20, from where the trend could continue to 96.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1907.30. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. Today the range could extend to 1906.90. With an escape from this range upwards, a link of correction to 1930.70 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the potential for a decline by the trend to 1860.00 could open. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 4461.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape upwards, a link of correction to 4478.8 might follow. With an escape downwards, the wave is expected to continue to 4433.0, from where the trend could continue to 4414.0.



