Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.12.2022

13.12.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0542 without any bright trend. Today a link of decline to 1.0480 followed by growth to 1.0540 should be expected. With an escape from the range upwards, the pair may proceed to 1.0650. With an escape downwards, a pathway down to 1.0390 will open.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2240 without any bright trend. With an escape upwards, growth to 1.2340 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.2183 might happen, from where the wave might extend to 1.2161.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 137.80. Today a link of decline to 136.95 is not excluded. Next, the pair may grow to 138.10 and fall to 135.86.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9342. Today it has completed a link of growth to 0.9378. A link of decline to 0.9342 is expected. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline to 0.9300 is not excluded. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9460 will open.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6777 without any bright trend. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 0.6811 may open. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6710 may appear. Next, growth to 0.6840 should follow.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Crude oil has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 78.78. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today growth may continue to 82.33. Then a decline to 78.78 might follow, and then - growth to 86.00, from where the trend may continue to 89.25. The goal is first.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the structure of the second impulse of decline to 1777.44. Today a link of growth to 1788.00 might follow, and next - a decline to 1766.80. After this level is reached, growth to 1790.00 should begin.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a correction to 3997.5. After this level is reached, a decline to 3890.0 may happen. The goal is first. And then a correction for this whole wave of decline to 3997.0 is expected.

S&P 500
