EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed another descending structure at 1.1329, EURUSD is expected to grow and test 1.1373 from below. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 1.1320 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1280.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.3520. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3434.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has reached 75.84; right now, it is consolidating there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may continue the correction towards 77.15 and then form a new consolidation range around this level; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 75.05.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the descending structure at 115.09, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 115.71. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave with the target at 114.96.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.9240, USDCHF is growing to reach 0.9277. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9250.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still falling to reach 0.7085. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 0.7168.





BRENT

After breaking 93.80 and finishing the ascending wave at 96.50, Brent is expected to correct and test 93.80 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 98.05.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1864.60; right now, it is consolidating around 1858.00. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1895.30; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 1833.00.





S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 4430.4, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct towards 4520.0; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 4269.5.



