Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 14.02.2022

14.02.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having completed another descending structure at 1.1329, EURUSD is expected to grow and test 1.1373 from below. Later, the market may start a new decline to break 1.1320 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1280.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.3520. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3434.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has reached 75.84; right now, it is consolidating there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may continue the correction towards 77.15 and then form a new consolidation range around this level; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 75.05.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the descending structure at 115.09, USDJPY is expected to correct towards 115.71. After that, the instrument may form a new descending wave with the target at 114.96.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After finishing the descending wave at 0.9240, USDCHF is growing to reach 0.9277. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9250.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still falling to reach 0.7085. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 0.7168.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

After breaking 93.80 and finishing the ascending wave at 96.50, Brent is expected to correct and test 93.80 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 98.05.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1864.60; right now, it is consolidating around 1858.00. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1895.30; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 1833.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After completing the descending wave at 4430.4, the S&P index is forming a new consolidation range around there. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may correct towards 4520.0; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 4269.5.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport