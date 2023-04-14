EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has escaped the consolidation range upwards and could now extend the wave to 1.1090. After the price reaches this level, a link of decline to 1.1003 is not excluded. Next, the price could grow to 1.1144 and extend the wave to 1.1175. Then a decline to 1.1000 could follow.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2515. At the moment, the market is consolidating around this level and today could escape this range upwards. If the price does break the range up, a pathway for growth to 1.2636 could open. Then a decline to 1.2515 could follow.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 132.27. Today the market is consolidating above this level. If the price breaks the range upwards, a pathway up to 133.33 could open. Then a decline to 132.80 could follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.8888. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A new structure of decline to 0.8800 and growth to 0.8920 could follow. The target is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 0.6796. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6720. After the price reaches this level, a link of growth to 0.6797 could develop, followed by a decline to 0.6700, from where the wave could continue to 0.6650.





BRENT

Brent has broken 86.40 downwards and could extend the correction to 85.70. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 87.22 could follow.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has broken 2030.00 upwards and could now go on growing to 2062.22. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 2030.00 could follow. Next, the price could grow to 2080.00.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4115.0. Today a new link of growth to 4162.2 could follow. Then a decline to 4110.0 is expected, from where the wave could continue to 4040.0.



