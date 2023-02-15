EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a link of growth to 1.0820. Next, the market formed an impulse of decline and its correction to 1.0770. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.0722. An escape downwards and extension of the wave of decline to 1.0627 are expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1.0696 is expected. Then the wave should develop to 1.0595.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of growth to 1.2267. Then the market formed an impulse of decline and its correction to 1.2220. Today the market has completed a new decline to 1.2140. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A decline to 1.2088 is expected. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1.2177 and a decline to 1.2000 should follow. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is forming a structure of growth to 133.44. After this level is reached, the instrument might decline to 131.62. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9136. Today the market is forming an impulse of growth to 0.9260. Then a correction to 0.9199 and growth to 0.9322 should follow.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a structure of growth to 0.7027, an impulse of decline and a correction to 0.6990. Today the market is forming a new impulse of decline to 0.6924. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6860 should form.





BRENT

Crude oil is forming a consolidation range around 85.00. A link of decline to 83.33 is not excluded. Then a new structure of growth to 87.77 should develop, followed by a correctional decline to 85.00, at least, and growth to 92.15. The goal is first.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1844.00 and a correction to 1860.00. Today the market is extending a wave of decline to 1830.00. After this level is reached, a link of growth to 1860.00 is not excluded.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a link of growth to 4178.0. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 4077.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 4128.0 and a decline to 4025.0 are not excluded. The goal is local.



