EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.0878. A consolidation range could form around this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the wave could extend to 1.0800. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a growth link to 1.0878 (testing from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline to 1.0777 might follow. This is the first target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.2732. A new consolidation range could develop around this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the wave might extend to 1.2644. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair has completed a growth wave to 148.64. A consolidation range could form around this level today. With an upward escape from the range, the wave might continue to 149.32. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair has completed a growth wave to 0.8850. A consolidation range might form under this level today. Breaking the range downwards, the price could form a correction link to 0.8815, followed by a rise to 0.8880. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 0.6556. A consolidation range could form above this level today. With a downward escape from the range, the potential for a wave to 0.6506 might open. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent has completed a growth wave to 85.17. A consolidation range could form under this level today. With an upward escape from the range, a growth link to 85.55 is expected, from which level the trend might continue to 86.66. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues forming a consolidation range around 2172.33. A further decline to 2139.20 is expected. If this level breaks, the potential for a wave to 2101.11 could open. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 5148.0 without any obvious trend. Today the range could expand to 5200.0. Once this level is reached, a decline wave to 5100.0 might begin. Next, a growth link to 5148.0 (testing from below) could follow. And next, a decline wave to 5055.0 is expected to start.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.