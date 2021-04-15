EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1950, EURUSD has completed the ascending structure at 1.1988. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1970 and then start a new correction towards 1.1980. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1950.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After reaching the correctional target at 1.3782 and then finishing the descending impulse towards 1.3750, GBPUSD is consolidating above the latter level. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.3702 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3590.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending structure at 75.57, USDRUB is expected to consolidate around this level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall with the short-term target at 75.15; if to the upside – start a new correction towards 76.60 and then resume trading downwards to reach 75.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the correction at 109.07, USDJPY is falling with the key target at 108.60. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 109.77.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.9223 and breaking it to the upside, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9262. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9222.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7727; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure to break 0.7582 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7454.





BRENT

After forming a new consolidation range around 64.30 and breaking to the upside, Brent has reached 66.40. Today, the asset may form another consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow with the short-term target at 67.07; if to the downside – start a new correction to test 64.30 from above and then resume trading downwards with the target at 67.40.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1732.33, Gold is growing to break 1755.55. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1795.50.





S&P 500

After completing the ascending structure at 4152.3 along with the correction towards 4121.4, the S&P index is expected to resume growing with the short-term target at 4160.3. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 4006.0.



