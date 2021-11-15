EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending structure at 1.1432, EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1455. Today, the pair may grow and correct towards 1.1500. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1404.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3361 and then returning to 1.3400, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may expand this range up to 1.3450 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3289.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After reaching the upside target at 72.70, USDRUB is expected to form a new descending structure to break 72.00. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 70.65.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 114.00. If later the price grows and breaks this range to the upside at 114.30, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 115.22; if falls and breaks to the downside at 113.70 – continue the correction with the target at 112.71.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the descending impulse at 0.9200, USDCHF is still consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may continue the correction towards 0.9167 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 0.9250.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 0.7300 and breaking it to the upside, AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7340. Today, the pair may fall to break 0.7300 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7237.





BRENT

After breaking 82.40 to the downside, Brent is expected to continue falling towards 81.06. Later, the market may trade upwards to reach 83.15 and then start a new decline with the target at 79.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1869.00, Gold is expected to fall towards 1855.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing towards 1900.00; if to the downside – continue the correction with the target at 1815.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4690.0. Today, the asset may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 4625.0; if to the upside – form another ascending wave with the target at 4720.0.



