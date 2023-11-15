EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a wide consolidation range around 1.0680. Amid the news, the market broke the range upwards and hit a local correction target of 1.0886. Today a consolidation range is expected to form below this level. Breaking it downwards, the price could start a downward movement to 1.0755 minimum. At maximum, it could fall to 1.0680 (a test from above). Next, another structure of growth targeting 1.0915 could develop.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a consolidation range around 1.2291 and, breaking it upwards, reached the growth target of 1.2503. Today the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. A downward breakout is expected with the downward momentum continuing to 1.2291.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has completed a decline wave, reaching 150.15. Today a link of growth to 150.95 is expected (a test from below). Next, another decline wave to 150.00 could develop, followed by growth to 152.07.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a decline wave, reaching 0.8880. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. The price is expected to break the range upwards and continue its upward movement to 0.9013. This is the first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a link of growth to 0.6511. Today a decline wave targeting 0.6435 is expected to start. Upward momentum to 0.6537 could develop next.





BRENT

Brent has completed a growth wave, reaching 83.71, and corrected today to 82.00. Next, a new growth wave to 84.92 could start. This is the first target. After the price hits this level, it could decline to 83.33 and then rise to 87.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has corrected to 1970.90. Today a consolidation range is expected to form below this level. With a downward breakout, a new decline wave targeting 1922.75 could start. This is the first target.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a consolidation range around 4410.0. Breaking it upwards, the price rose to 4510.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range below this level. The price could decline to 4410.0. This is the first target.



