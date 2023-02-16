EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 1.0660. Today the market might develop a link of correction to 1.0733. Then the quotes might decline to 1.0635 and extend the wave to 1.0595.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 1.1989. Today a correction to 1.2084 looks possible. Then a decline to 1.1950 should follow, from where the wave might extend to 1.1903.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 134.35. Today a correction to 133.33 might happen. Then a link of growth should develop to 135.14.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a correction to 0.9200. After the correction is over, a wave of growth to 0.9322 should start, from where the wave might extend to 0.9393.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.6865. Today the market may correct to 0.6960. Then the quotes should decline to 0.6838 and continue the wave to 0.6813.
BRENT
Crude oil has completed a structure of growth to 85.60. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Then a new structure of growth should develop to 86.45. Next, we expect a correction to at least 85.60 and growth to 87.55. The goal is first.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed an impulse of decline to 1830.60. Today a correction to 1845.66 is not excluded. After this level is reached, a decline to 1825.00 will become possible, from where the wave might extend to 1820.00.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of growth to 4142.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape upwards, a link of growth to 4188.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4088.0. And with a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway down to 3973.0 should open.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.