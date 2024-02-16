EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has escaped a consolidation range upwards, extending the correction wave to 1.0784. By now, the market has formed a consolidation range under this level. Today the quotes might escape the range downwards, reaching the 1.0732 level. This is the first target of a new decline wave.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has performed a corrective wave aiming at 1.2604. A consolidation range might form under this level today. With an escape from the range downwards, the decline wave could continue to 1.2533. This is the first target of a new decline wave.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a growth wave to 150.52. Once this level is reached, the price could correct to 150.00. Next, the growth wave might extend to 151.03.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has completed a correction wave to 0.8787. By now, a consolidation range has formed above this level. Today the quotes might escape this range upwards, reaching 0.8840. Once this level is reached, a correction to 0.8812 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 0.8870.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has completed a correction wave to 0.6525. By now, a consolidation range has formed under this level. Today the price might escape the range downwards, reaching 0.6485. This is the first target in a new decline wave.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction wave to 80.32. By now, the market has performed a growth wave to 82.75. A consolidation range is expected to form under this level. An escape from the range upwards and wave extension to 83.66 is expected. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction wave to 2008.00. A consolidation range might form under this level today. With an upward escape, a growth link to 2014.00 is not excluded. With a downward escape, the decline wave could continue to 1990.00, from where the trend might continue to 1970.50.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a correction link to 5030.0. Currently, a consolidation range is forming around this level. Today it might extend to 4977.0. With an escape upwards, a wave to 5070.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 5000.0. This is the first target.



