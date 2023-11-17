Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 17.11.2023

17.11.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0855. The market has just extended the range to 1.0894. Today the range could drop to 1.0813. Next, a link of growth to 1.0855 could follow (with a test from below). Next, a decline to 1.0787 might form. This is a local target.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has performed a corrective wave to 1.2454. A decline to 1.2376 might follow. And with a downward breakout of this level, the potential for a decline wave to 1.2294 might form. This is a local target.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair continues developing a consolidation range around 150.77. A decline to 150.15 is not excluded. Next, a ink of growth to 152.90 could begin. This is a local target.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range around 0.8880. A link of growth to 0.8952 could form today, from where the trend might continue to 0.9012.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair continues developing a decline wave to 0.6444. This is the first target. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6494 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 0.6340.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent continues developing a correction. It has just completed a declining structure to 76.66. A consolidation range might form around this level today. With an escape from the range upwards, a new wave of growth to 84.10 could begin. This is the first target.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1955.30. With an escape from the range upwards, the correction could continue to 1988.74. After it is over, a new decline wave to 1918.20 could start. This is a local target.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range around 4510.0. The range might then extend to 4532.3, after which the quotes might drop to 4532.3. With a breakout of this level downwards, the potential for a wave to 4450.0 might open. This is a local target.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano