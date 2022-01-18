EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Having finished the correctional wave at 1.1380, EURUSD is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 1.1435 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.1495.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed the correctional wave at 1.3620. Possibly, today the pair may resume growing to break 1.3678 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1.3752.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 75.59 and may later start another correction to reach 76.26. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 74.40.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the ascending wave at 114.48 and formed a new consolidation range around this level, USDJPY has broken it to the upside and may later continue growing towards 115.44. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 114.47.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After rebounding from 0.9122, USDCHF is growing towards 0.9150. Today, the pair may break this level to the upside and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9180.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting towards 0.7174. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7244.





BRENT

Brent continues growing towards 88.19. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 90.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting and may soon reach 1812.24. Later, the market may start another growth to break 1828.78 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1848.88.





S&P 500

After completing the descending structure at 4615.5, the S&P index is expected to test 4679.4 from below and may later start a new decline towards 4612.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 4700.0 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 4808.2.



