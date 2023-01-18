EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has corrected to 1.0868. After the correction was over, a wave of decline to 1.0793 followed. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. Today an escape upwards is expected, so that the wave will extend to 1.0718. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Great Britain pound demonstrated a new link of growth to 1.2292. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might then extend to 1.2327. Then a wave of decline to 1.2222 should start. And with a breakaway if this level down, a pathway to 1.2085 will open. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has corrected to 128.00. After the correction was over, the market demonstrated a structure of growth to 131.50. Today a consolidation range might form around this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 129.77 is not excluded, followed by growth to 132.32.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair continues a a wave of growth to 0.9391. After this level is reached, a consolidation range might form. With an escape upwards, the trend might continue to 0.9565, from where the wave might continue to 0.9600.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a correction to 0.7000. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. The range might extend to 0.7004. Then another wave of decline to 0.6916 might develop. With a breakaway of this level as well, a pathway down to 0.6800 will open.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a wave of growth to 87.20. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 84.00 is not excluded, followed by growth to 89.00. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues a wave of decline to 1893.50. Then growth to 1910.00 and a decline to 1880.00 are expected. With a breakaway of this level downwards as well, a pathway to 1850.00 will open. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index continues forming a consolidation range under 4000.0. Today the range should extend down to 3840.0. Then growth to 3900.0 and a decline to 3750.0 should follow, from where the trend might continue to 3675.0.



