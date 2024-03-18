EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.0880. Today it is expected to extend to 1.0865. Next, a growth link to 1.0880 might form (testing from below), followed by a decline to 1.0808, from which level the wave could continue to 1.0799. The estimated target is a local one.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair continues developing a consolidation range around 1.2737. Today the range could expand to 1.2717. Next, a growth link to 1.2737 could form (testing from below), followed by a decline to 1.2653, from which level the wave might extend to 1.2644. This is a local target.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The USDJPY pair continues developing a consolidation range around the 148.85 level. Today the growth wave is expected to continue to 149.70, from which level the trend could extend to 150.00. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The USDCHF pair continues forming a consolidation range under 0.8852. A correction link to 0.8808 is not excluded today. Once the correction is over, a new wave to 0.8882 might start. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6570. Today the pair is likely to break the range downwards to 0.6506. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 0.6570 (testing from below) is not excluded. Next, a decline to 0.6477 might follow. This is the first target.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a growth wave structure to 85.55. This is a local target. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 83.50 (testing from above) is not excluded. Next, a growth wave to 86.66 is expected. This is the first target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold continues developing a decline wave to 2140.70. Once this level is reached, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. Breaking the range downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 2102.76 might open. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has formed a decline wave to 5110.0. A correction to 5152.0 could follow today (testing from below). Practically, a wide consolidation range might form around this level. Breaking this range downwards, the potential for a wave to 5058.0 might open. With an upward escape from the range, wave extension to 5200.0 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 5058.0. This is a local target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.